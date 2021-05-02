Dusty winds cause Chandigarh’s air quality to drop

Even as traffic remained minimal on roads due to the weekend curfew, the city’s air quality deteriorated from satisfactory to moderate category following dusty winds on Saturday evening.

Recorded at 94 (satisfactory) at the monitoring station in Sector 25 at 6pm on Friday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) went up to 186 (moderate) at 6pm on Saturday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, and between 51 and 100 satisfactory, which may cause breathing discomfort among sensitive people. Between 100 and 200, the AQI is considered moderate, and can trouble people with asthma, lungs and heart diseases.

“The AQI shot up on Saturday due to dry winds with lots of dust. This is temporary and it will return to below 100 in a day or two,” said Debendra Dalai, member secretary of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee.

Rain expected on Monday

While a western disturbance was active in the region till Saturday, the India Meteorological Department has predicted clear skies in the city on Sunday. But on Monday, there is a chance of light rain up to 20mm owing to another western disturbance. Thereafter, Tuesday will remain cloudy.

Following the windy weather, Saturday’s maximum temperature dropped from 39.8°C on Friday to 37°C, which was normal. However, due to the cloudy skies, the minimum temperature went up from 22.2°C to 25.3°C, four notches above normal.

In the next three days, highs and lows of 36°C and 25°C are expected.