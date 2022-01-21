Dyeing industry representatives slam Congress leaders for attaching Ludhiana MC sewer lines with CETP, warn of 40 cr worth of damages

Ludhiana

At a time when the Congress councillors and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the east constituency Sanjay Talwar have been targeting the dyeing industry for dumping excessive waste illegally into the Municipal Corporation (MC) sewer lines, the Focal Point-based industry representatives on Thursday, accused a Congress councillor Sandeep Kumari of of ordering the attaching the sewer lines with the lines of 40 mld Focal point Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP), which has been established for treating the dyeing industry waste.

The connection was attached in Vishwakarma colony in Ward Number 23. The industry representatives alleged that the accused councillor’s husband Gaurav Bhatti ordered the attaching of civic body sewer lines with the sewer lines meant for the CETP, despite objections raised over the same.

Fearing damage to the CETP machinery worth over ₹40 crores, the industrialists have submitted a complaint with Deputy Commissioner Varinder Sharma, MC Commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) among other authorities.

A Focal Point Special Purpose Vehicle’s (SPV) Director Rahul Verma said,” The 40 mld Focal Point CETP has been established at Tajpur road at a cost of around ₹96 crores. On Thursday morning, we came to know about the illegal practice of attaching MC sewer with the sewer line of CETP in Vishwakarma colony. We reached the spot and objected to the same. However, area councillor Sandeep Kumari’s husband, Gaurav Bhatti got the connection attached despite our objection.”

“The sewer waste is now getting into the CETP which is established to treat the industry waste. We fear that machinery worth over ₹40 crores installed in the plant might get damaged. A complaint has been submitted with PPCB, MLA Talwar and police to take action in this case and get the sewer connection detached at the earliest,” he added.

Despite attempts were made to reach councillor Sandeep Kumar and her husband Bhatti, they were not available for comments.