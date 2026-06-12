Early screen exposure affecting child’s overall growth: PGIMER expert

A study has demonstrated that early screen exposure was associated with significantly higher odds of developmental concerns, particularly in gross motor and personal-social domains, a PGIMER expert said. Children whose screen time was limited to one hour or less showed significantly better communication and problem-solving skills. Higher parental involvement and stimulating home environments were also associated with better developmental outcomes.

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to delay screen exposure during infancy, limit recreational screen time. (HT File)

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On the occasion of the International Day of Play, observed globally under the theme “Protect play, protect childhood,” Dr Bhavneet Bharti, professor of paediatrics and social pediatrics at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) emphasised the critical importance of play for healthy child development and expressed concern over the growing intrusion of screens into children’s lives.

Dr Bharti highlighted findings from a recent study published in the Indian Journal of Pediatrics (2026) titled “Association of screen media time with developmental outcomes of children 18 to 24 months of age: An observational study.” The study found that nearly 68% of children had been exposed to screens before the age of 18 months, while almost one-third exceeded one hour of screen time daily on weekdays.

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{{^usCountry}} “Play is the work of childhood. Through play, children learn to think, communicate, imagine, solve problems, build relationships, regulate emotions, and develop physically. Every child has a right to play, and protecting that right is essential for building a healthy future generation,” said Dr Bharti. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Play is the work of childhood. Through play, children learn to think, communicate, imagine, solve problems, build relationships, regulate emotions, and develop physically. Every child has a right to play, and protecting that right is essential for building a healthy future generation,” said Dr Bharti. {{/usCountry}}

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Over the past decade, children have experienced an unprecedented increase in exposure to televisions, smartphones, tablets, and other digital devices. While technology has its place, excessive screen use is increasingly replacing outdoor activities, social interaction, family conversations, storytelling, and free play. This shift contributes to a range of physical, mental, and developmental concerns.

Research has linked excessive screen exposure in young children with delayed language development, poor attention span, behavioral problems, sleep disturbances, obesity, reduced physical activity, and impaired social-emotional development. Young children learn best through responsive interactions with caregivers and active exploration of their environment rather than passive viewing of screens.

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“These findings reinforce what pediatricians have long advocated—that children need conversations, stories, play, and human interaction far more than they need screens. The first few years of life are a period of rapid brain development, and every opportunity for play strengthens the foundations of learning, health, and well-being,” Dr Bharti added.

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to delay screen exposure during infancy, limit recreational screen time, promote outdoor and imaginative play, read stories, sing songs, and spend dedicated playtime with their children every day.