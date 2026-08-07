Ease of doing business: Haryana advances deregulation exercise, focus on faster approvals

Haryana has stepped up governance reform programmes with 21 of the 28 priority reforms under the Centre’s phase-II of compliance reduction and deregulation exercise either approved or under implementation, according to chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, who on Thursday attended a review meeting co-chaired by special secretary KK Pathak of the cabinet secretariat.

To revitalise ageing industrial estates, Haryana has proposed a dedicated ₹500-crore SAKSHAM Fund. (HT Photo for representation)

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These reforms are set to improve government service delivery by cutting regulatory obstacles, scrapping unnecessary approvals, embracing digital solutions and building a stable business climate.

The review meeting assessed Haryana’s progress across 28 priority areas, including land regulations, industrial development, construction permissions, business licencing, labour reforms, power, environment, healthcare, education, tourism and administrative reforms.

Departments presented implementation status and future action plans for completing the remaining recommendations. Rastogi said that Haryana continues to build a strong momentum, driving structural reforms that not only cut compliance costs but also raise the bar for quality governance.

Commissioner and secretary, industries and commerce, Amit Kumar Agrawal, highlighted new measures to make industrial investment more accessible, such as permitting the subdivision of industrial plots, leasing vacant plots and simplifying the transition from leasehold to freehold ownership after the lease period. “These changes aim to give industries more flexibility and promote smarter use of industrial land,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Agrawal said that industries now benefit from much more flexible development rules under the updated Haryana Building Code, with relaxed floor area ratio (FAR), updated ground coverage and easier setback requirements, paving the way for faster and smoother industrial growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Agrawal said that industries now benefit from much more flexible development rules under the updated Haryana Building Code, with relaxed floor area ratio (FAR), updated ground coverage and easier setback requirements, paving the way for faster and smoother industrial growth. {{/usCountry}}

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To revitalise ageing industrial estates, Haryana has proposed a dedicated ₹500-crore SAKSHAM Fund. This fund will upgrade shared infrastructure and facilities in key industrial clusters, boosting the competitiveness of established industrial zones.

He said the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Centre (HEPC) is being further empowered as the state’s one-stop agency for investment support. The government plans to bring in a professional project management unit to guide investors through every step of the approval process, coordinate across departments, and cut down on delays for statutory clearances.

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