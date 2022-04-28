Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News / Easy as A, B, C: Chandigarh students exude confidence after taking CBSE Class-10 English exam
chandigarh news

Easy as A, B, C: Chandigarh students exude confidence after taking CBSE Class-10 English exam

Chandigarh students said they were able to complete the 40-mark question paper for the CBSE Class-10 English exam in time with no major hiccups
Chandigarh students exuded confidence after taking CBSE Class-10’s ‘easy’ English exam. (Ravi Kumar/ HT)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 02:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 English exam held on Wednesday went smoothly for city-based students. The 40-mark question paper was drafted as per the sample issued by the board and students had been prepared accordingly.

Students exuded confidence while walking out of the 56 examination centres, around 56 in total in the city. Keshav of St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32, said the exam was fairly easy, adding, “Before the exam, I was a little anxious since the school centre was different but things went well.”

Commenting on the difficulty level of the exam, Aany of St Anne’s Convent School, said it was relatively simple and required concise answers.

Notably, this was the first written exam undertaken by students in nearly two years following the Covid pandemic-induced shutdown. Students expressed satisfaction after appearing in the offline exams.

Divya of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Manimajra, expressed her delight in having offline exams, saying, “In offline mode, students’ abilities are better assessed than in online mode where things are more generalised.”

The second-term board examinations commenced on Tuesday.

Inputs by Priyanka Thakur

