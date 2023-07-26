Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: ‘CH 01 CR 0001’ goes for 16 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 26, 2023 12:01 AM IST

The vehicle registration number “0001” of the CH01-CR series fetched a bid of 16 lakh against the reserve price of 50,000. The number was sold in an e-auction of fancy numbers by Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) on Tuesday.

In the last auction on May 26, “CH01 CQ 0001” was sold for 21.22 lakh. (HT Photo)

The number “CH01 CR 0007” was sold for 8 lakh, and “CH 01 CR 0009’ got a bid of 6.32 lakh. RLA earned a total of 1.97 crore from the auction.

In the e-auction of vehicle registration numbers (fancy and choice) of “CH01 CR” series, along with re-auction of leftover special and fancy registration numbers of the previous series from July 23 to July 25, 434 numbers were auctioned.

In the last auction on May 26, “CH01 CQ 0001” was sold for 21.22 lakh.

