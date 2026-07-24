‘Eco Hub’ to promote environmental awareness in Karnal: Mayor Renu Bala Gupta

Karnal mayor Renu Bala Gupta inaugurated the “Eco Hub - Address to the Environment” in Karnal on Thursday and said that the facility will improve public participation, spreading the message of environmental protection through tree plantation and innovations.

Karnal mayor Renu Bala Gupta inaugurating the “Eco Hub - Address to the Environment” in Karnal on Thursday. (HT)

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The facility has been built at Sant Kabir School in Sector 8 in collaboration with the Karnal municipal corporation.

As the chief guest, Gupta said that the initiative is an inspiring step towards environmental protection, public awareness, and sustainable development.

“The campaign will inspire people to conserve natural resources, adopt a green lifestyle, and create a clean and pollution-free environment. If everyone adopts these principles in their daily lives, many environmental problems, including plastic pollution, can be effectively controlled,” she said.

Deputy director of the school, Angad Bindra said that Eco-Hub will provide a common platform for environment lovers to share ideas, suggestions and donate clothes. HTC