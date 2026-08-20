Ecologically fragile areas: Himachal HC puts forest clearance proposals for roads in abeyance

Taking suo motu cognisance of environmental degradation in fragile and eco-sensitive areas of the state, the Himachal Pradesh high court has expressed serious concern over indiscriminate road construction and uncontrolled tourism in high-altitude regions.

Taking suo motu cognisance of environmental degradation in fragile and eco-sensitive areas of the state, the Himachal Pradesh high court has expressed serious concern over indiscriminate road construction and uncontrolled tourism in high-altitude regions. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

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“As an interim measure, the HC directed that all pending proposals seeking forest clearance for construction of new roads or tarring of existing roads leading to the affected sites be kept in abeyance,” said the division bench comprising chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Bipin C Negi.

“It has come to the notice of this court that ecologically fragile areas have been opened up by giving permission under the Forest Conservation Act and that roads having high footfall are being constructed in order to facilitate access to such areas without there being any local population. A few examples are the Chandertal Lake, the Shikari Devi Mandir and the Churdhar Temple. The access to such sites by motorable roads has made the area more vulnerable to environmental degradation and cutting of trees. Resultantly, we are of the considered opinion that the issue requires consideration,” observed the court while taking a suo motu cognisance examining the environmental impact of increasing vehicular access to ecologically vulnerable areas.

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{{^usCountry}} The high court pointed out, “We are also informed that the forest department is permitting camping overnight around the lakes of Chandertal and, therefore, it would be an issue as to how disposal of such human waste, including plastic, is to be done and whether there are mobile toilets and proper disposal of plastic which is generated at the site by the tourists who stay overnight”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The high court pointed out, “We are also informed that the forest department is permitting camping overnight around the lakes of Chandertal and, therefore, it would be an issue as to how disposal of such human waste, including plastic, is to be done and whether there are mobile toilets and proper disposal of plastic which is generated at the site by the tourists who stay overnight”. {{/usCountry}}

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The court has issued notice to the State of Himachal Pradesh through the principal secretary (forests), the principal chief conservator of forests and the Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on September 28.