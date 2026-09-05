ED letter to DGP | Late-night hearing: Won’t demolish petitioner’s farmhouse till September 11, says Punjab to HC

The Punjab government on late Friday night undertook before the Punjab and Haryana high court that it would not demolish a farmhouse of an advocate Nikhil Saraf, the petitioner in a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into an Enforcement Directorate letter to Punjab director general of police, in Mohali till September 11.

A special bench was constituted by the high court late in the night to hear his plea and during the proceedings of the plea. (HT)

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An urgent hearing was held late in the night on the application of Saraf, who claimed that he is being hounded for filing the PIL and fears that his farmhouse in Majri area would be demolished. His allegations are that after filing of the PIL he started getting notices from various agencies of the state, including one on demolition of the farmhouse.

A special bench was constituted by the high court to hear his plea and during the proceedings of this plea, the government counsel told the court that action in this case has been initiated pursuant to November 2024 notice and speaking order regarding that has been passed on September 2, action if any, needed would be taken after September 11, the government counsel had undertaken.

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{{^usCountry}} It was on August 27, high court sought response from the PIL from Saraf that sought CBI probe alleging that senior officers of the state government are involved in various scams including cash for transfers; cash for getting favourable policies; cash for tenders, and such other illegal activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was on August 27, high court sought response from the PIL from Saraf that sought CBI probe alleging that senior officers of the state government are involved in various scams including cash for transfers; cash for getting favourable policies; cash for tenders, and such other illegal activities. {{/usCountry}}

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Saraf, had referred to the reports in various news publications on August 17 about the ED having written a letter/complaint dated August 12 to the DGP, Punjab, for immediate registration of an FIR on serious allegations.

Reports said that, the ED while seeking registration of a criminal case, in its communication to the DGP, had alleged that one Nitin Gohal, a private person, acted as an intermediary between interested persons and Rajbir Ghuman, officer on special duty (OSD) to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, and was involved in influencing transfers and postings of government officials, leaking confidential government documents, facilitating arms licences and securing government approvals in lieu of alleged monetary and other benefits.

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According to ED communication, in exchange, Gohal, in coordination with associates Rajbir Ghuman, Bir Devinder, Jitin Gohal, alias Raja, collected proceeds of crime to the tune of crores in the form of “cash, land and kind”.