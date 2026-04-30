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ED seizes 1.4 crore, property papers after raids on suspended DIG Bhullar

The search was carried out on April 27 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on premises linked to Bhullar

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 07:28 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches at 11 locations across Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala in connection with a money laundering probe against suspended deputy inspector general (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar and his associates, leading to seizure and freezing of 1.4 crore and recovery of incriminating documents, the investigation agency said in a release on Wednesday.

Bhullar, a 2009-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and former DIG (Ropar range), was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 16, 2025, in a bribery case.

Bhullar, a 2009-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and former DIG (Ropar range), was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 16, 2025, in a bribery case.

The search was carried out on April 27 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on premises linked to Bhullar, property dealers and suspected ‘benamidars’ (the person in whose name a benami asset is held), the release added.

The ED investigation stems from an FIR registered by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), anti-corruption bureau (ACB), Chandigarh, based on a complaint by a scrap dealer Akash Batta. The complaint alleged that Bhullar, through a middleman, Kirshanu, demanded illegal gratification to settle an FIR registered at Sirhind police station and to avoid coercive action against the complainant’s scrap business.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ED seizes 1.4 crore, property papers after raids on suspended DIG Bhullar
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ED seizes 1.4 crore, property papers after raids on suspended DIG Bhullar
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