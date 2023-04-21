Promotion of lecturers/headmasters: Edu dept withdraws order after NCSC direction

The department of school education on Thursday submitted an undertaking to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) that the orders related to the promotion of lecturers/headmasters/vocational lecturers to the post of principal will be withdrawn.

NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla directed the education department to hold meetings with all concerned SC associations to resolve their grievances. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The education department undertakes to withdraw letter number 1/465866/2022 dated 29-11-2022 relating to the promotion of the lecturer/headmaster/vocational lecturer to the post of principal in view of the directions of the NCSC,” the state government said to the commission.

NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla directed the education department to hold meetings with all concerned SC associations to resolve their grievances. He also instructed the department to prepare reservation registers/roster registers, followed by a seniority list of lecturer/headmaster/vocational lecturer/principal before holding the departmental promotion committee (DPC), according to a press release.

Various SC organisations had submitted a complaint to the NCSC regarding the non-implementation of reservation policy in case of promotion from lecturer to principal. Taking strict action on the complaint, Sampla had asked the state government officers not to hold the meeting of the DPC before the seniority list was furnished before the commission but the officers had later gone ahead with the meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}