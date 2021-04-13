Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Education experts to converge at national web series on NEP-2020
chandigarh news

Education experts to converge at national web series on NEP-2020

The virtual panel discussion on Centre’s draft education policy will be inaugurated by Punjab chief secretary Vini Mahajan on April 16
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Chitkara University pro chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara will be one of the key speakers at the event. (Representational photo)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and IEEE-Prakash Bharati (consortium of IEEE Photonics Society Chapters of India) is organising the first part of the national web series to discuss the various policy measures undertaken by the government under the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

Punjab chief secretary Vini Mahajan will be the chief guest and inaugurate the virtual panel discussion on April 16.

The guest of honour for the event would be Dr Naresh Chand, associate vice-president of IEEE Photonics Society, New Jersey, US.

The event is being technically sponsored by IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) Region 10 — world’s largest technical professional organisation for the advancement of technology — and its educational activities committee.

On the basis of the draft of new education policy that has been approved by Union cabinet, top academicians along with techno- industries and regulators of the region shall be brainstorming to discuss the measures to be taken to bring along the technology in education.

The programme chair for the event would be Dr Manpreeet Singh Manna, former AICTE director. Dr Manna has nurtured and nourished the idea of Swayam India, one of the largest MOOC’s platforms in the world. The co-chair for the event would be Dilpreet Singh, an employability consultant with AWS India Internet Services Pvt Ltd.

The first session of the event titles “Women Academic Leaders in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) - Atmanirbhar Bharat ki Nari Shakti” will see eminent speakers like Dr Madhu Chitkara, pro chancellor, Chitkara University Rajpura; Pooja Agarwal, pro chancellor, SRMU Lucknow; Prof Preeti Bajaj, vice-chancellor, Galgotias University, Greater Noida; Dr Neetu Bhagat, deputy director, SDC, AICT; Niraj Chandala, joint director, Himachal Pradesh IT department.

Speakers for the second session on “NEP 2020 Road Map” will include Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra, chancellor, Shobhit University, Meerut; Prof Rajendra Kumar Anayath, vice-chancellor, DCRUST Murtha; Sunil PP, head of education and NPOs, AWS India, Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd, among other prominent academicians.

The programme proposes to benefit the faculty members of various higher education institutions.

