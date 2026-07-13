Education, vocational training must for building inclusive society: Kataria

The Regional Fashion Tex & Tech Forum and Punjab State Chapter of the PHDCCI in association with Studio by Himani Arora launched ‘Project Udaan’ under the craft forward initiative at the PHDCCI-established Skill Development Centre in Central Jail, Amritsar.

(From left) Superintendent of Amritsar Central Jail Rajiv Arora, governor Gulab Chand Kataria, regional chair of PHDCCI Himani Arora, Punjab chair of PHDCCI Karan Gilhotra and Amritsar convener of PHDCCI Jaideep Singh during the launch of ‘Project Udaan’ in Amritsar on Sunday. (HT Photo)

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Governor Gulab Chand Kataria was the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, the governor lauded PHDCCI and its regional forum for launching the initiative focused on empowering women inmates through skill development. He emphasised that rehabilitation through education, vocational training, and dignity of labour is essential for building an inclusive society and called for stronger collaboration between industry and government to create sustainable opportunities for social transformation.

The governor inaugurated the PHDCCI Skill Development Centre and distributed sewing machines to the centre and interacted with the women inmates, encouraging them to make the most of the training opportunities and build brighter, self-reliant futures.

Welcoming the dignitaries, Karan Gilhotra, Chair, Punjab State Chapter, PHDCCI, said the centre reflects PHDCCI’s commitment to rehabilitation through skill development. He reiterated that the chamber aims at equipping women inmates with employable skills, enhance their confidence, and create sustainable livelihood opportunities that support their successful reintegration into society.

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{{^usCountry}} Delivering the theme address, Himani Arora, Chair, Regional Fashion Tex & Tech Forum, PHDCCI, who is spearheading Project Udaan, outlined the vision behind the initiative. She announced that Studio by Himani Arora will provide structured training in stitching, embroidery, textile crafts, and contemporary fashion techniques aligned with evolving market trends. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delivering the theme address, Himani Arora, Chair, Regional Fashion Tex & Tech Forum, PHDCCI, who is spearheading Project Udaan, outlined the vision behind the initiative. She announced that Studio by Himani Arora will provide structured training in stitching, embroidery, textile crafts, and contemporary fashion techniques aligned with evolving market trends. {{/usCountry}}

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She emphasised that true empowerment comes not merely from teaching a skill but from enabling women to build a dignified livelihood through creativity and entrepreneurship. Around 200 women inmates participated in the project launch.