Eid gaiety takes over Valley, but no prayers at Jamia Masjid

Eid al-Adha was celebrated peacefully across Kashmir on Monday, but the administration did not allow prayers at the Jamia Masjid and Eidgah in the Old City. Devotees offering prayers at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

Hurriyat chairperson and chief cleric of Jamia Masjid Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest from Sunday evening. “Sixth Consecutive Year: Authorities disallow Eid Prayers at Historic Eid gah, Jama Masjid Srinagar: Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir put under house arrest, barred from offering Eid prayers for the sixth time in a row,” the official account of Mirwaiz Manzil on ‘X’ posted.

Later. Mirwaiz also released a video message saying such restrictions have continued since 2019. Dubbing them “unfortunate” and restrictions on peaceful religious freedom. He added, “These types of restrictions only give rise to dissatisfaction among people. This also shows how restrictions are imposed on religious freedom. We are unable to understand why the restrictions are being imposed on peaceful congregational prayers.”

The biggest congregational Eid prayers were held at Dargah Hazratbal on the banks of Dal Lake where thousands of devotees offered prayers.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah also offered Eid prayers at Dargah Hazratbal. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti also offered prayers at Dargah Hazratbal.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha also extended Eid greetings, and hoped that the festival strengthens the bonds of peace and brotherhood and brought peace, happiness and joy to everybody.

“Heartiest greetings and best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha.The sacred festival of Eid al-Zuha is a symbol of selfless sacrifice and sharing. Let us, on this occasion, reaffirm our resolve to further strengthen the spirit of brotherhood and unity. May Eid-ul-Zuha bring peace, prosperity and joy for everyone,” Sinha said in his message.

As the day progressed, people could be seen visiting their relatives and distributing sacrificial meat. Several people, especially children, visited parks and gardens.

In rural towns and villages big eid prayer congregations were held in Eidgah and mosques. Senior police officers visited Eidgah to greet people and distributed sweets among the children. At many places non Muslims were seen distributing juices and water among the Muslims outside edges.