Panchkula police arrest for eight separate theft cases

Police arrested eight individuals in separate cases of thefts reported from Panchkula, including two who were accused of committing a theft in a temple.

Police arrested two persons for theft in a temple. The accused, identified as Kartik and Karan from Kalka, were produced before the court on Saturday. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The crime branch team of Sector 19, Panchkula police, arrested two men for involvement in a theft of ₹9,000 from a car parked in the parking of Mansa Devi temple on March 26. Those arrested are identified as Rahul of New Indira colony, Manimajra, and Babloo, alias Nanhe,of Bhaisa Tibba in Sector 4, Mansa Devi. The accused were produced before court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody.

A complaint was lodged by Talinder Rana from Saharanpur on March 26. He told the police that when he had come to pay obeisance at Mata Mansa Devi temple with family during Navratras, the window of his car parked at Mansa Devi parking was broken. A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Mansa Devi police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused were identified with the help of CCTV footage. Police have recovered the stolen money from the accused.

Two arrested for stealing utensils from temple

Police arrested two persons for theft at a temple. The accused, identified as Kartik and Karan from Kalka, were produced before court on Saturday and taken on one-day police remand.

They were arrested in a case registered on the complaint of Rajesh Singla, a resident of Sector 15, on March 29. He told the police that he is a member of the Balaji temple trust in Kalka. He said on March 24, one copper and two brass plates were stolen from the temple. CCTV footage showed two persons stealing the same. A case was registered under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC at the Kalka police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One arrested for vehicle theft

The crime branch team of Sector 19 arrested a man for vehicle theft. He was identified as Vikas Kumar from Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested in connection to case registered on June 22 last year on complaint of Saurab Gupta of Pinjore. Gupta reported the theft of his Toyota Innova from outside a hotel in Pinjore. A case was registered under Section 379 (theft) of IPC at the Pinjore police station.

The accused was produced before the court on Saturday and sent to five-day police custody in order to recover the stolen vehicle and arrest his accomplices.

Lalru resident arrested for stealing motorcycle

The crime branch team of Sector 19 arrested Vikram Singh, alias Vicky, of Lalru for the theft of a motorcycle. The accused had stolen the motorcycle on May 4, 2021, from outside Hartron Centre in Sector 2, Panchkula. Police have recovered the stolen motorcycle. He was produced before the court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two arrested for stealing copper wires

The detective staff of Panchkula police arrested two persons for stealing AC copper wires from the roof of a hotel. The accused, identified as Vijay Kumar from Uttar Pradesh and Saurab from Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, had stolen AC copper wires from roof of hotel in Sector 11 on February 2. They were produced before the court and taken on two-day police remand.