Eight from tricity score 99 percentile in CAT

Eight students from the tricity scored 99 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT), the results for which were announced on Thursday. Aryan Singla of Chandigarh, who is a final year student at GGDSD College, Sector 32, scored 99.37 percentile.

An IIT Roorkee pass out, Sunidhi of Sector 48, scored 99.59 percentile. Speaking about her preparation, she said, “I worked on accuracy before speed, strengthened my hold on the topics that I was weak in and experimented with test-taking strategies.”

Aryan Singla of Chandigarh, who is a final year student at GGDSD College, Sector 32, scored 99.37 percentile. Talking about his strategy, he said, “My strategy was to attempt the questions which I was sure of so that I do not lose marks in negative marking and continued attempting questions till the last minute.”

Gurjot Singh Dhaliwal, who passed out from Punjab Engineering College (PEC) this year after doing BTech in electrical engineering, scored 99.51 percentile. He hails from Bathinda. Parva Yadav, who passed out from Chandigarh University, Gharuan, this year after doing BSc economics degree, scored 99.43 percentile. He hails from Ajmer, Rajasthan. Ritish of Panchkula scored 99.2 percentile. Sahil Jindal also of Panchkula scored 99.03 percentile.

Co-founder of a city-based CAT coaching institute Hirdesh Madan said while there were glitches when the result was released on Thursday, it’s expected that there will be around 20 students who scored over 99 percentile from the city.

The test is taken for admissions to India’s top management institutes such as IIMs and other MBA colleges. There are two Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) in this region — IIM Amritsar and IIM Sirmaur. University Business School (UBS), Panjab University, also accepts CAT scores.