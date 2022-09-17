Eight mobile phones seized from inmates of Ambala jail

Four days after the deputy jail superintendent at the Ambala Central Jail was threatened by gangsters affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who were found in possession of a mobile phone, the local police and jail administration carried out a special check on Thursday and seized eight mobile phones from inmates.

Other than the phones, the team also recovered seven batteries and six SIM cards from the possession of 10 inmates, police said on Friday.

A police spokesperson said a team led by DSP (Cantt) Ram Kumar conducted the surprise search operation from 3.30 pm to 7 pm following complaints of mobile phone use by inmates.

Following the recoveries, a case under the Prisons Act was registered at the Baldev Nagar police station against the 10 inmates. Station in-charge inspector Gaurav Punia, however, denied any prima facie links of the inmates with any gang.

On Monday, police had booked four jail inmates affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, including Surya Pratap, alias Noni Rana, brother of gangster Virender Pratap, alias Kala Rana, for threatening Dr Rajiv Kumar, deputy superintendent of the central jail.

As per Kumar’s complaint, during a check inside the jail, Surya was found using a mobile phone. On seeing the staff, he smashed the device on the floor.

Surya and the three other inmates went on to misbehave with the jail staff, and threatened him that their gang members will kill his family members, Kumar had alleged.

The probe in this case has been transferred to CIA-1 staff that will bring Surya and the other accused on production remand soon.