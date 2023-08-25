Chandigarh: Elderly couple’s caretaker held for stealing gold jewellery

A 36-year-old woman, hired to take care of an elderly couple, has been arrested for stealing gold jewellery worth ₹12 lakh and ₹45,000 cash from their house in Sector 22-B.

Rajeev Malhotra, a resident of Homeland Heights, Sector 70, had alerted the Sector 17 police about the theft at his elderly parents’ house in Sector 22, Chandigarh. (iStock)

The stolen articles have been recovered from the accused, Monika of Nayagaon, Mohali, said police.

Rajeev Malhotra, a resident of Homeland Heights, Sector 70, had alerted the Sector 17 police about the theft at his parents’ house. He said his parents lived in Sector 22-B and had hired Monika to look after them. On August 22, when he visited his parents, he got to know about the theft in the house, following which he contacted the police.

Within a day, a team led by inspector Rajiv Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 17, nabbed Monika from Sector 22.

The stolen gold jewellery, including two bangles, two necklace and earrings sets, two rings, a bangle, a pendant, a mangal sutra and a gold chain, were recovered from her.

The accused was produced before a local court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody.

She has been booked under Sections 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 17 police station.