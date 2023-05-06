Elderly man shoots wife dead, kills self in Punjab’s Muktsar

An elderly man shot and killed his wife with a licenced weapon before taking his own life in Muktsar town on Saturday. The deceased aged 60 killed his wife, aged 58, in the wee hours, police said.

Police said the incident is likely to have occurred in the wee hours but was noticed by the deceased’s family members at around 2 pm today.

Investigators said no foul play was suspected as the weapon was found in the man’s hand.

“Prima facie, both the bodies had one bullet injury, and there was no sign of any forced entry in the house,” police said.

Station house officer (SHO) of the City police station Navpreet Singh said the man had a .22 licenced revolver issued in his name, which was found at the site.

Residents in the vicinity of the crime spot told the police they heard a noise at around 4 am but confused it with loudspeaker noise from a shrine in the same locality, said a police official.

“The couple was staying alone in the house and their only daughter was living in the city. The daughter visited the house in the afternoon, and when her parents did not respond, she got suspicious. The daughter contacted her relatives in the same locality, and they managed to enter the house after scaling a wall. After spotting the bodies in a pool of blood, the police were alerted,” the SHO added.

Preliminary investigation says the man had some mental health issues and was undergoing treatment. “Earlier also, the man had attempted to take his life, the SHO added.