...
...
Next Story

Elderly woman killed, son hurt in Bhiwani land dispute

According to police, the dispute escalated when members of the family confronted each other in the fields. During the altercation, a cousin of the injured man, identified as Amit, allegedly ran the tractor over his aunt and her son

Published on: Sep 27, 2026, 07:51:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, ROHTAK
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

An elderly woman was crushed to death and her son critically injured when a tractor was allegedly driven over them during a land dispute in Dhanana village of Bhiwani district, the police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Pyari Devi, 70, while her son Rajesh, 38, sustained injuries in the attack.  (HT File)
The deceased has been identified as Pyari Devi, 70, while her son Rajesh, 38, sustained injuries in the attack.  (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Pyari Devi, 70, while her son Rajesh, 38, sustained injuries in the attack.

Victims’ relatives allege the incident was an attack and a deliberate act of murder stemming from an ongoing family feud over agricultural land

According to police, the dispute escalated when members of the family confronted each other in the fields. During the altercation, a cousin of the injured man, identified as Amit, allegedly ran the tractor over his aunt and her son. Both were rushed to the civil hospital in Bhiwani, where doctors declared Pyari Devi dead. Rajesh was later referred to a higher medical facility in Hisar or Rohtak for advanced treatment.

Soon after getting the information a police team reached the spot and started the investigation.

 
family feudbhiwani districtland dispute
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Elderly woman killed, son hurt in Bhiwani land dispute
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks