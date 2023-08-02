Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 63-year-old woman loses gold chain to snatchers in Chandigarh’s Sector 40

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 02, 2023 04:42 AM IST

The victim, Shobha, told the police that she, along with a friend, was sitting in the park opposite Delhi Public School around 10.20 pm after returning from a local gurdwara, when she was targeted

In yet another snatching case in the city, two motorcycle-borne men snatched the gold chain of a 63-year-old woman at a Sector 40 park on Tuesday night.

The accused approached the woman on the pretext of asking the time, the Chandigarh Police said. (HT)
Meanwhile, two men reached the park on a motorcycle, and one of them approached her and asked the time. Amid the conversation, he suddenly snatched her gold chain that included a diamond pendant and fled with his accomplice on a motorcycle.

According to the victim, the gold chain weighed 15 gm and cost over 1 lakh.

After people gathered, police were informed and Rajinder Singh, investigating officer, Sector 39 police station, reached the spot. Police said the accused were captured in CCTV footage. They have launched a probe.

