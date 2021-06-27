Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Elderly couple hurt as gusty winds uproot tree in Chandigarh

As per the couple’s neighbours, the mango tree crashed on the house of KK Garg and his wife Sunita Garg, who are both in their sixties. Sunita fractured her leg in the incident
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUN 27, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The uprooted tree being removed by MC officials in Sector 15, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Two senior citizens were injured as a tree, uprooted by gusty winds and rain, crashed on their house in Sector 15 here on Saturday.

A thunderstorm hit the city around 3am on Saturday, followed by 4mm rain and winds blowing up to 89km/hour.

As per the couple’s neighbours, the mango tree fell over the house of KK Garg and his wife Sunita Garg, who are both in their sixties.

Mahesh Garg, who lives in the house adjacent to the elderly couple’s, said, “When the storm was raging around 3.30am, Sunita came outside to pick up their scooter which had got blown over by the high-speed winds. That is when a tree got uprooted and crashed on the house and her, fracturing Sunita’s leg. A piece of shattered glass from a window, which was broken in the incident, injured KK Garg’s head.”

The woman is currently undergoing treatment at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.

Partly cloudy weather ahead

The India Meteorological Department has predicted partly cloudy weather in the coming days and unlikelihood of such storms. Maximum temperature of the city came down to 35°C on Saturday from 38.5°C on Saturday. The minimum temperature dropped to 22.1°C on Saturday from Friday’s 27.9°C. In the next three days, mercury will hover between 37°C and 38°C, while the minimum temperature will be around 23°C.

