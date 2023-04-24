Electroplating unit caught dumping acidic waste into sewage during Ludhiana MC raid

The teams of the city municipal corporation and Punjab Pollution Control Board on Monday caught an electroplating unit in the Focal Point area allegedly dumping untreated acidic waste into sewage lines.

(HT File Photo for representation)

The illegal activity being undertaken by a unit named JK International came to the fore during the joint inspection by the authorities.

MC officials said that the waste of the electroplating industry has to be treated at the plant established by the Ludhiana Effluent Treatment Society, but the owner of JK International was dumping the acidic waste in the MC sewer lines illegally.

The meter installed at the outlet point of the unit was also lying defunct and no proper record has been maintained by the staff regarding the waste generated in the unit, they added.

The PPCB officials collected samples of the waste from the site and the MC has initiated the process to snap the sewer connection of the unit.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said that regular inspections are being conducted to check the dumping of untreated waste in sewer lines by industrial units.

Apart from snapping the sewer connection, recommendations are also been made to Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to take strict action against those who have been caught dumping untreated waste in sewer lines.