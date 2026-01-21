Email threatens suicide bomb attack targeting Himachal CM on Republic Day

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has received a life threat of being targeted by “human bomb” if he went to hoist the Tricolour on Republic Day. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

An email was received on the official mail of the Shimla deputy commissioner’s office. According to police, the email stated that if the CM arrives to hoist the national flag on Republic Day, he will be targeted with “suicide bombing”.

“A mail was received and we have forwarded the same to police for further action,” said deputy commissioner Anupam Kashyap while talking to HT.

Police have registered a case against an unknown person at Sadar police station, Shimla, under relevant sections.

As per the police the threat mail was sent from an anonymous ID. Police are working to identify the sender based on electronic and digital evidence. Cyber experts are assisting them in tracing the email’s source and location. Following this threat, extra vigilance is being maintained.

However, police say that preliminary investigations have revealed that an attempt was made to create an atmosphere of fear among the public by spreading false and misleading information through email.

This is not the first time Sukhu has received a threat. Earlier in August 2025, a similar threat was received from the Sikhs for Justice organisation, asking the CM not to unfurl the Tricolour on August 15. The threat call was made on the personal mobile phone of Gagret Congress MLA Rakesh Kalia. A case was registered on complaint of Kalia at the Amb police station. Similar threat was issued in 2024 also threatening to bomb anyone who unfurl the Tricolour on August 15.

“We have been receiving such mails in the recent past naming various institutions and officers in the capital city through emails and we are serious about it. Matter is being investigated,” said Shimla superintendent of police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi.