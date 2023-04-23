Random forays: The mindset needed for good governance

Governance is, or should be, more about people than systems, infrastructure and rules. Yet the focus of governmental bodies and their often listless leaders has largely been centered around schemes and projects rather than the ease of access to services by the hapless general public.

If public-dealing officials across the country can somehow be inspired and motivated to put their best foot forward instead of maintaining a drab, dull and cynical existence, governments would prove to be far more popular than is the case now. (Shutterstock)

A citizen-centric approach is agonisingly lacking in most governance cultures, to the extent that the common man mostly appears as if he is an addendum or an afterthought. Empathetic officers who can don the modest shoes of the poorest of the poor are few and far between.

If public-dealing officials across the country can somehow be inspired and motivated to put their best foot forward instead of maintaining a drab, dull and cynical existence, governments would prove to be far more popular than is the case now.

The key functionary, the one who really matters at the cutting edge of the spectrum, is someone who needs energy, verve and a dynamically receptive approach to his or her work.

Such wistful wishes might appear to be the stuff of dreams, but there are some beacon holders across the land who are role models for everyone else. Jayanti at Chennai, Jahnobi at Guwahati, Gurbaksh at Amritsar and Dipal at Vadodara are prime examples of clerical-level staff, who are not simply going through the motions. They have earned a name for themselves even in their modest positions by sheer dint of their enthusiasm and receptivity to the general public.

The constable on the road, the conductor of a bus, the cleaning person at the airport and the dealing hand at a municipal office have hardly been trained or initiated in public-interface skills. They bring their own personality, their upbringing and their preconditioned attitudes to the table and perform their duties accordingly.

Yet, these are the visible ambassadors of the mighty ‘system’ and they are far removed from those in the highest of echelons who formulate policies and genuinely believe that they are making a mark with their top-down approach.

The grand visions, the bigger picture, the heady cocktail of ‘leadership’ coupled with frenzied action at the pinnacle of governance do not usually percolate even a slight little bit to the man on the ground.

No government official seeks to be unpopular or obstructionist as a goal, but no one has told him that he has to be meaningfully proactive in abetting visiting hapless souls who are clueless and often still illiterate. Government offices, police stations and even academic institutions under the aegis of the government are sadly lacking in a collective mindset of can-do, must-do and let’s do this!

What, if at all, is the incentive for a lowly or even highly placed official to step on the gas in his work wagon? None whatsoever.

By regularly recognising, feting, encouraging and lauding outstanding officials, who have performed beyond the call of their duty with no real reason to do so, governments all over the land will stem the tide of indifference somewhat. Too little is done by way of appreciation and too much in the direction of ’couldn’t be bothered’, as of now.

A concept of mentorship will also change the game somewhat. At all levels, a government functionary should have someone to look up to, even if per force or by command. Such individuals could and should be able to dent the negativism of those under their tutelage at least somewhat, and outstanding mentors may also be honoured from time to time.

The collective mindset of the governance community will never change unless crusaders of change pop up at all levels, especially in power hubs. The head of department will undoubtedly have to be the one who shakes off lethargy and injects inspiration into his entourage.

Perhaps these are all imaginary ‘pulaos’ but there are some torchbearers of change in the civil services who are actually emerging victorious in their efforts despite systemic apathy. Milton Friedman said that the government solution to a problem is usually as bad as the problem. While this might sound like a gross exaggeration even to the harshest critics of governance structures, a mindset change can actually overcome obstacles and prove to be a candle in the wind, one that will at times shine brighter than expected.

