Employee arrested for 7.3 lakh theft at Manimajra shop

Police have cracked the ₹7.3-lakh theft at a shop in Manimajra motor market in November last year with the arrest of an employee.

The accused, Puneet Kumar, alias Vicky, 28, continued to work at the shop after committing the theft to avoid suspicion, said police.

“ ₹42,000, along with a cheque book of the complainant, and a gold pendant bought from the stolen money have been recovered from his possession,” said inspector Neeraj Sarna, SHO, Manimajra police station. The accused was produced before a court on Friday and sent to one-day police remand.

On November 23, 2021, Varinder Pal Singh, of Sector 4, Panchkula, who owns a spare parts shop in the Manimajra motor market, had reported theft of ₹7.3 lakh, a CCTV camera and its DVR, from his shop. A case under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC was registered on his complaint.

During investigation, police zeroed in on Puneet, a mechanic at the shop.

Police said a school dropout and resident of Ravindra Enclave, Baltana, Puneet was well-versed with the ongoings at the shop and had even disconnected the inverter’s wire before executing the theft.

Committed theft for easy money

An investigator said a drug addict, Puneet committed the theft to make easy money to fuel his drug needs. Using the stolen money, he also bought a gold pendant for his wife.

The accused was also booked for battery theft in December 2019.

During questioning, he revealed that purchased drugs from Vikas of Railly village, Sector 12-A, Panchkula, and Mehul of Sector 10, Panchkula.

Vikas was arrested by the Panchkula police on November 26 and is presently lodged in Ambala Central Jail, while Mehul was arrested by Panchkula police on December 22.