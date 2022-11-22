Encroachments on green belts in Ludhiana: Joint panel holds meeting with stakeholders

Members of the joint committee which has been ordered by National Green Tribunal (NGT) to submit a report on alleged encroachments on green belts by Lodhi Club and Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar, conducted a meeting with various stakeholders at MC’s Zone D office on Monday.

The NGT had formed the committee while acting on a petition filed by Council of Engineers, whose president Kapil Arora was also present at the meeting, besides representative of ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEF and CC), Lodhi Club and Sacred Heart school.

As per information, MC officials stated that the areas outside the club and school, which is being used for parking purposes, is not green belt, but a road portion as per the town planning scheme. Also, directions were issued to confirm whether the area alongside old GT road is green belt or not, as the petitioner had also accused MC of using green belt for parking purposes.

Arora however stated that the area outside the club and school is a green belt as per the master plan of the city.

The meeting concluded after MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal directed officials concerned to gather necessary information from different departments to ascertain whether these areas are green belts or not. Despite attempts made to reach Aggarwal after the meeting, she was not available for comments

In its order dated November 7, the tribunal had directed the joint committee to submit a report regarding the allegations levelled by petitioner. The authorities were also directed to act as per the rules, if any violations are found by the committee.