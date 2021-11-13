Enhance vigil along Pak border: Randhawa to Punjab Police

Deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Friday directed police authorities to enhance vigil in districts along the India-Pakistan border against narcotics trade.

Randhawa, who chaired a meeting in Bathinda with senior police officials of eight districts of the Malwa region to review law and order, said strict action will be taken against those involved in organised crime.

The deputy CM, who was accompanied by the state police chief Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, said strict punitive action will be initiated against a police officer if any drug smuggler is caught selling drugs in his jurisdiction.

Randhawa told reporters that the Congress government under the leadership of Charanjit Singh Channi is committed to maintaining zero-tolerance toward drug peddling.

Randhawa said Punjab Police is capable to check any trans-border illegal activity and there is no justification in extending the operational right to the Border Security Force.