Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday took feedback from MLAs, administrative secretaries and heads of departments regarding public grievances and directed officials to ensure that people do not face inconvenience in getting their problems resolved.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini along with BJP state president Archana Gupta felicitating the newly appointed OBC morcha president Sunil Sen in Panchkula on Tuesday. (HT)

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Directing that the issues raised by public representatives should be taken up on priority, chief minister said that the issues being brought to the government by MLAs should not be met with mere assurances.

“Visible action must be ensured on the ground,” chief minister said during the meeting that lasted nearly six hours and witnessed detailed discussions on complaints submitted by public representatives on the Jan Samvad Portal.

A point-wise review of public grievances was conducted for parliamentary constituencies and assembly constituencies. Saini directed administrative secretaries to personally monitor the concerned cases and ensure that the resolution process is not confined merely to paperwork, but produces tangible results on the ground.

The development and panchayats minister Krishan Lal Panwar, education minister Mahipal Dhanda, agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana, and public health engineering minister Ranbir Gangwa were also present at the meeting.

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{{^usCountry}} “Reducing the distance between the public and administration is a priority of the government. No citizen should have to visit different offices repeatedly with a legitimate demand or complaint. Where a problem can be resolved at the district level, it should not be unnecessarily kept pending by referring it to higher levels,” Saini said as MLAs apprised the chief minister of various issues and local requirements related to their respective assembly constituencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Reducing the distance between the public and administration is a priority of the government. No citizen should have to visit different offices repeatedly with a legitimate demand or complaint. Where a problem can be resolved at the district level, it should not be unnecessarily kept pending by referring it to higher levels,” Saini said as MLAs apprised the chief minister of various issues and local requirements related to their respective assembly constituencies. {{/usCountry}}

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