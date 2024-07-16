Ensure availability of safe drinking water, CS

Taking serious note of the outbreak of diarrhoea in towns of Punjab, state chief secretary Anurag Verma on Tuesday held a meeting with all the deputy commissioners in the state. HT today reported outbreak of diarrhea in Jhill town of Patiala district, with detection of 31 cases with one death. Taking serious note of the outbreak of diarrhoea in towns of Punjab, state chief secretary Anurag Verma on Tuesday held a meeting with all the deputy commissioners in the state. (HT File)

The meeting was also attended by senior officers of the concerned departments, commissioners of municipal corporations, ADCs (urban development), XENs, EOs and civil surgeons.

In the meeting Verma said that chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has issued clear directions that all the municipal corporations and municipal committees must ensure that 100% contamination free drinking water is available in their respective jurisdictions.

He directed the deputy commissioners, commissioners of municipal corporations (CMC), and executive officers(EO) to personally visit the vulnerable areas and slums in their jurisdiction. Immediate remedial steps must be taken wherever there is a possibility of drinking water being contaminated. Verma directed secretary local government to take certificates from all the CMCs and EOs that contamination-free water is being supplied in all the areas in their jurisdiction.

Verma directed principal secretary water supply and sanitation to conduct similar exercises in rural areas. All the XENs and the SDOs were directed to personally visit all the villages and vulnerable areas. Principal secretary water supply and sanitation was directed to take certificates from all the XENs and SDOs that contamination-free water is being supplied in all the areas in their jurisdiction.

Verma asked secretary health to double the number of water samples being taken. Wherever any sample fails, the matter should be reported to the deputy commissioner concerned who in turn should take deterrent action against the officer responsible for supply of water in the area.

Verma also directed secretary health to ensure free and proper treatment of persons who have fallen ill so far. He directed the DCs to closely monitor the situation daily and ensure strict implementation of the above directions. He made it clear that no laxity will be tolerated by anyone on this front.

The meeting was attended by financial commissioner rural development and panchayats Alok Shekhar, principal secretary water supply and sanitation Nilkanth S Avhad, secretary health Dr Abhinav and director local government Uma Shankar Gupta.