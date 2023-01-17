Ensure foolproof arrangements for G-20 summit, Bhagwant Mann to officials

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday directed state’s officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for the G-20 summit slated to take place at the holy city of Amritsar in March and June.

Chairing a meeting here today to review the arrangements of the event, the CM said that it is a lifetime opportunity to hold such a mega event expressing hope that the state government will set a new benchmark by successfully hosting the two sessions of G 20 summit in the state.

The state will host two sessions of G-20, March 15 to 17 on education and on labour on June 22-23. He asked the officers to ensure that elaborate arrangements in welcoming the guests from participating nations during these events.

The chief minister asserted that this summit will promote Punjab as a preferred destination for business on the international level and it will also provide a stage to the government to showcase its achievements and facilities for setting up new businesses. He asked the officers to make sure that development works to be executed are of best quality.

Cabinet Ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Harbhajan Singh ETO; Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav were also present.