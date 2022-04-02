Ensure remedial action for potable water in Sangrur village: NGT to Punjab chief secy

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Saturday asked the Punjab chief secretary to ensure remedial action in coordination with the authorities concerned to secure the guaranteed right of the citizens to clean potable water.

The NGT directed the Punjab government official, while hearing an application against the failure of the state authorities, to take remedial measures against contamination of groundwater at Aloarakh village in Bhawanigarh block of Sangrur district.

The Bench headed by the chief of NGT Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel in an order passed on March 31, said the cost of remediation has to be borne by the state in the first instance without prejudice to the recovery of the amount later from the violators/erring officers.

“The area in question be treated as ‘contaminated site’ and remediation plan as per the report of the joint committee may be executed within six months. If it becomes necessary, the plan may be suitably modified in consultation with the CPCB and any other institution. The chief secretary may constitute a monitoring committee to get the remediation plan executed and to monitor its timely and proper execution,” the bench said.

It noted that additional comments or information has been given by the CPCB member on the subject of groundwater contamination and also certain other issues. There are additional suggestions with regard to short, medium and long-term remediation plans and other measures required to be adopted, the bench added.

Applicant HC Arora had moved the NGT on the basis of a July 8, 2021, media report, Sangrur tubewell spews out polluted water, PPCB blames dismantled factory.

The plea stated that the groundwater is contaminated and coloured water is coming out of the tubewells which has the potential for damage to public health. The problem has been existing for more than 10 years.

According to the state PCB, a private factory that was closed 15 years ago, is responsible for the contamination. It is also reported that the tribunal had imposed compensation of ₹2 crore on the factory for restoration of the environment but the amount was not recovered.

