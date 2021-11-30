Ensure students are not barred from taking exams: HC to Haryana

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Haryana government to ensure that students are not barred by private schools from taking exams due to non-payment of school fee.

The order came on plea of the Students Parents Welfare Group, Kaithal, which had alleged that datesheet for the forthcoming examination has been released and their wards are not being permitted to take the said exam.

The bench of justice Sudhir Mittal asked the state’s counsel to get instructions on the issue and adjourned the case for December 16.

“If the allegation is found to be correct, the authorities concerned will ensure that no student is barred from taking any forthcoming examination on account of a dispute regarding fees,” the court stated.

Their lawyer Sunil Polist said the issue before the court was about demand of un-notified fee from school children in schools against which, the education department was approached.

But it was stated before the court that the government is yet to deice complaint of the parents. The schools in question are OSDAV Public School, OSDAV Police Public School, Silver Oak International School, and Silver Oak Public School, all in Kaithal.