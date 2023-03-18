Ensure timely implementation of budget announcements: Haryana CM Khattar

Strap: Hostels will be built for working women in Gurugram, Faridabad and Panchkula and crèches for children of labourers

Presiding over a meeting of administrative secretaries, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday directed them to ensure prompt implementation of schemes and announcements made in the Budget 2023-24. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Presiding over a meeting of administrative secretaries, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday directed them to ensure prompt implementation of schemes and announcements made in the Budget 2023-24.

During the meeting, the chief minister also reviewed the details and progress of 67 new announcements related to 15 departments and directed the officers to ensure the successful implementation in a time-bound manner.

The chief minister admitted that during the Covid pandemic, the government had to face hurdles while implementing various schemes and development works but now the state government has expedited the pace of completing development work so as to ensure timely benefits to the public.

Hostels for working women

The chief minister also announced that hostels will also be set up for working women in Gurugram, Faridabad and Panchkula cities and required directions have already been issued. The chief minister directed the officers to complete the formalities by this month and initiate the work from next month. He further directed to expedite the process of running crèche centres for the children of labourers working in the industrial zones. He also directed the officers to expedite the process of setting up 4,000 playway schools in rural areas of the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides planting trees in more than 5 acres of land in every district under the Amrit Van Yojana, the process of the safari park to be built in Aravalli in Gurugram should also be expedited, he told the officials.

More police stations to check cybercrime

For the speedy investigation and check on cybercrimes, the chief minister said that more police stations should be set up in every district so that these police stations can send their reports directly to the ADGP headquarters from April. Apart from this, under the Suraksha Prahari Yojana, the work of establishing contact and inquiring about the well-being of elderly people, who attained the age of 80 years and above, residing alone should also be started.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coaching centres for students

The officials were also told to expedite the process of setting up coaching centres for competitive examinations for the youths coming from families with annual income less than ₹1.80 lakh. A portal should be launched for the successful implementation of Chirayu Haryana Yojana so that the process of providing health benefits can be started after registering them on the portal. He directed the officers to ensure and expedite the work of medical college and nursing college in a time-bound manner.

Tourism promotion

In a push to tourism promotion, Khattar also directed the officers to expedite the ongoing development works at Dhosi hill in Mahendragarh, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial in Lohgarh and Rakhigarhi. He said that the basic structural infrastructure should also be prepared in the schools to be built in every block under the PM Shree Yojana. Moreover, to make the youth self-reliant, drone tech training should also be started from next month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Providing grants to gaushalas

The chief minister said the government has also started the process of providing grants to gaushalas to deal with the problems of stray cattle. He said that funds will be disbursed to the gaushalas so that the cities of the state are made free from stray cattle.