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Ensure zero waiting time for diagnostic services: Himachal CM

While presiding over a meeting with the diagnostic departments of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla and Super Speciality Hospital, Chamiyana, the CM also sought suggestions and support from doctors to further strengthen diagnostic services and realise the goal of zero waiting time for patients

Updated on: Jul 04, 2026 08:27 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the health department to work towards achieving a zero waiting period for diagnostic services such as CT scans, X-rays and ultrasounds, ensuring timely and hassle-free healthcare for patients.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)
Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

He said the state government is providing the required manpower and modern diagnostic equipment, and the department must make concerted efforts to eliminate waiting time for these essential services.

While presiding over a meeting with the diagnostic departments of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla and Super Speciality Hospital, Chamiyana, the CM also sought suggestions and support from doctors to further strengthen diagnostic services and realise the goal of zero waiting time for patients.

The CM said government is filling vacant posts of medical, paramedical and technical staff on a priority basis to provide world-class healthcare services within the state, thereby reducing the need for patients to travel outside Himachal for advanced treatment.

Responding to the demand by doctors of IGMC, the CM assured that a 256-slice CT scan machine would be provided shortly.

 
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