Eyebrows raised over axing of trees for green corridor in Chandigarh

As part of UT administration’s project to set up city’s first non-motorised transport (NMT) green corridor along N-Choe in Sector 42, several trees have been axed at the site, evoking concerns by environmentalists.

A visit to the spot revealed trees, with trunks up to half-a-feet wide, chopped along the already laid passage. The tree species could not be immediately established.

It was also not immediately clear whether clearance was secured from the UT forest department for the tree felling exercise. UT chief engineer CB Ojha could not contacted.

Other UT administration officials, however, denied the allegations of chopping trees, claiming that only wild growth had been removed along the existing track to make a hassle-free passage.

Locals said it was a forest area with kinds of trees and permission was required even for pruning.

“I am a local resident and for the past two decades, I have been walking along the N-Choe daily for morning and evening walks. UT planned to develop the area as a green corridor for residents, but has instead axed over a hundred full-grown trees. When workers were questioned, they said more trees will be planted at the site. But how can the administration cut trees to make a green corridor?” asked environmentalist LR Budaniya.

When asked, UT adviser Dharam Pal said, “The engineering wing has confirmed that no tree has been axed. Only wild growth of bushes and shrubs has been removed along the existing walking track. No full grown tree has been axed at the site. Also, UT is planting more trees and beautifying the area to make it a green corridor for the public. Wild growth of bushes poses danger of snake bites to those who will use the corridor. Hence, for the safety of general public, this growth needs to be cleared.”

The construction of NMT green corridor aims to provide sustainable and eco-friendly modes of transportation, while creating a safer and more accessible environment for pedestrians and cyclists, the adviser added.

On June 1, the UT adviser and several other officials of the UT administration had inaugurated the green corridor project at the site. The 8km corridor, with lighting facility, will connect Capitol Complex to Sector 56, while running along N-Choe from north to south of the city. The work will be completed in nine months.