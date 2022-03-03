Escalating tension in Ukraine adds to woes of parents of stranded Haryanvi students

Reports of Russian aggression and increasing dominance in Ukraine has increased worries of families and friends of hundreds of students from Haryana who are still stranded in different parts of the war-torn country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The central and state governments assured that efforts are being made to bring all stranded students back home safely but this has failed to provide any relief to the parents.

Sunil Dhawan, of Kurukshetra, is worried about the safety of his daughter Ridhanya Dhawan who was on her way to the Poland border from Kharkiv.

“I talked to her in the morning and she told me that there were hundreds of Indian students stranded in Kharkiv till Wednesday morning,” he said, adding that soon after, the government sent out an urgent appeal to all its nationals in Kharkiv to leave immediately for their safety after Russia intensified aggression in Ukraine’s second largest city.

Experiences of the returnees are being shared on the social media adding to the woes of the worried parents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The situation is worrisome as there is no food or drinking water and thousands of students are still stranded, waiting at different borders,” said MBBS student Khushbu, who has returned home in Kaithal on Tuesday.

According to her, there is no cash in the ATMs there, people cannot buy provisions and hundreds of students are still in bunkers or facing difficulties at borders.

Jagmohan Singh’s father Ayush Kulka, of Kurukshetra, said his son was in Kharkiv but the government did not take any step until the Russian invasion began.

He said his son has now reached the Poland-Ukraine border and is waiting for the Indian government’s help for evacuation.

With the Russia-Ukraine war entering the seventh day on Wednesday, the Union government on Monday had released a list of 1,786 Haryanvi students stranded in Ukraine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) to set up teams of officers and contact families of these students. Around 1,786 students of Haryana are studying in war-torn Ukraine and till Monday, 91 students were brought back to India, the state government said on Tuesday.

Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Mukul Kumar, who visited families of some stranded students, said as per information from the Union government, there are total 116 students from Kurukshetra studying in Ukraine and 34 of them have returned back home.

He said officials of the district administration are visiting families of all stranded students and telling them that the government is in touch with them for their safe return.

Also, 93 students from Kaithal district are studying in Ukraine; 31 of them have returned back, 62 are still stranded and 18 of them could not be contacted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the Karnal district administration, of 138 students from district, 49 have returned while 51 have reached the neighbouring countries.

The administrative officials Jhajjar, Rewari and other districts are reaching out to families of students evacuated from Ukraine and those still stranded to extend any possible help.

Rewari DC Yashendra Singh said total 23 students from district stranded in Ukraine have been evacuated under ‘Operation Ganga’ while 25 are still stuck there.

“Our officials are reaching out to families of those stranded in Ukraine and assure them that the Indian government is taking adequate measures for well being and safeguard of the kids. Officials are interacting with students who have returned from Ukraine to know their grievances. We are with the families of these students,” the Rewari DC added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rewari SDM Siddharth Dahiya said he met with families of Mahima Kaushik and Prableen Kaur, who are stranded in Ukraine and assured them of evacuating the two at the earliest.

“I spoke to both the students and assured them that the Centre is taking all possible measures to bring them back. Our officials are sharing every detail of these students with seniors who are coordinating with the Union government and the embassy,” Dahiya added.

Jhajjar DC Captain Shakti Singh said they have issued a helpline number to share grievances related to students from district who are stranded in Ukraine.

“Eleven students from the district have safely come back and others will also be back with their families soon,” Jhajjar DC added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Shruti Choudhry said nearly 125 students of her constituency are still stranded in Kharkiv and Lviv.

“I have spoken to many families of these stranded students and they are worried. Government should take immediate steps to ensure their safe return,” she added.

Jaspal, of Charkhi Dadri’s Tiwala village, said his son and two nephews are stranded in Lviv and he is worried about their well being.

“My son and nephews told me that they are running out of food, water and other necessities. They had to spend last night under the open sky in cold conditions. We told them to remain in contact with the Indian embassy. We want our kids to return home safely,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}