Wanted by STF, PO woman held with contraband, 6 lakh

A year after the arrest of her husband for drug peddling, a woman, wanted by the Special Task Force (STF) and declared a proclaimed offender, was arrested with 258 gm heroin, 285 gm opium and ₹6.26 lakh drug money, police said on Wednesday.

According to STF officials, the woman was hiding in the house of her father-in-law in Gurmail Park, Tibba Road and was arrested on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Alisha Chopra alias Pooja Chopra, 28. Her husband Akash Chopra was arrested by STF on June 22, 2022 for drug peddling, while Alisha had managed to escape.

Following the information provided by the woman, the police have also booked her brother-in-law (husband’s brother) Shalu Chopra alias Ankush Chopra.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, STF) Davinder Chaudhary said that STF team led by inspector Harbans Singh, incharge STF, Ludhiana range, arrested the woman from Gurmail Park following a tip-off. The STF received information that she was going to deliver the consignment of drugs.

Following the information provided by the accused, the STF have recovered ₹6.26 lakh drug money from the almirah in the house of her father-in-law.

Inspector Harbans Singh said that a case under sections 18, 21 of the NDPS act has been lodged against the accused at STF Mohali. During questioning, the woman told STF that after the arrest of her husband, she had fled to Nepal and returned to Ludhiana a few days ago.

The inspector said that the STF had arrested Akash Chopra for drug peddling and recovered an illegal weapon from his house with 6 bullets. A total of 2.05 kg heroin, a fleet of 8 cars, including Toyota Fortuner and Mercedes, 3 bikes and 3 scooters were recovered from his possession. A case under section 21 of the NDPS Act was lodged against the accused at STF, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali). Alisha was also booked in the case.

