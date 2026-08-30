Espionage probe widens: Police to question accused’s jailed relative over Pak link

The espionage investigation involving a Gurdaspur-based shopkeeper allegedly providing live CCTV feeds to Pakistan-based intelligence handlers has widened. Police are now tracing the relative through whom the accused is suspected to have established contact with his handlers across the border.

The espionage investigation involving a Gurdaspur-based shopkeeper allegedly providing live CCTV feeds to Pakistan-based intelligence handlers has widened. Police are now tracing the relative through whom the accused is suspected to have established contact with his handlers across the border. (HT Photo)

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The Ludhiana Commissionerate Police, in coordination with Counter Intelligence Ludhiana, plans to bring the relative of accused Rachhpal Singh of Fatehgarh Churian, Gurdaspur, on a production warrant for questioning. The relative is currently lodged in jail in connection with a drug peddling case. The police have initiated the process to bring him on a production warrant for questioning.

The police suspect the jailed relative could hold crucial information about how Rachhpal came into contact with Pakistan-based handlers and how the espionage network operated.

Simrat Pal Singh Dhindsa, AIG, Counter-Intelligence, stated that during questioning the accused told police he deliberately availed the shop on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road, just 6 km away from Baddowal Ammunition Depot, for ₹40,000 per month as directed by the Pakistan-based handlers. He installed two China made cameras outside the shop directing it towards the road, so the Pak handlers could see live feed of the movement.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused also told police he received ₹3 lakh from Pak handlers for the task. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused also told police he received ₹3 lakh from Pak handlers for the task. {{/usCountry}}

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Rachhpal was arrested in a joint operation by the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police and Counter Intelligence Ludhiana on August 27 following a tip-off. Police alleged that he rented a shop on Ferozepur Road near Old Octroi Post and installed CCTV cameras outside the premises to provide surveillance of the surrounding area.

According to the police, the accused shared the cameras’ access credentials with Pakistan-based handlers, allowing them to view the footage remotely through a live stream. Police suspect the feed was used to monitor movements and activities in Ludhiana district and gather information of potential security significance.

The police officials said the accused allegedly gathered and shared information relating to security and strategic activities with his handlers. They are examining the recovered electronic equipment and other digital evidence to establish the duration and extent of the alleged activity.

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A case was registered at Sarabha Nagar police station under Sections 3, 4, 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Section 61 (2) of the BNS. Raspal was produced before a court, which granted six-day police remand.

The police recovered two CCTV cameras, a Wi-Fi router, a power adapter and a 64GB memory card from the accused.

Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma said detailed interrogation is underway to determine the extent of the sensitive information allegedly transmitted and to ascertain whether any further plans or individuals were involved.