: Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that decision to allocate panchayat works through e-tendering is a part of the government’s zero-tolerance policy adopted against corruption.

E-tendering for panchayat works aimed at curbing corruption: Khattar

Replying on the discussion on governor’s address, the CM told the assembly that the implementation of e-tendering system has empowered the urban local bodies and panchayati raj institutions (PRIs).

He said that every gram panchayat will upload a list of development works to be done on the portal at the beginning of the year.

The government has allocated ₹1,100 crore to the panchayats in the last quarter of the current financial year. Panchayats can spend this amount as per the needs of the development works, Khattar said.

The CM said an engineering works portal has been created for ensuring transparency in the tender process.

“So far, 2,890 works (costing below ₹2 lakh each) have been started in panchayats across the state. While 3,254 panchayats have passed their resolutions, and further 3,297 development works ranging from ₹2 to 5 lakh have been uploaded on the portal. About 600 contactors have registered on the portal,” the chief minister said.

He said that Quality Assurance Authority has been formed to curb corruption in construction works, ensuring transparency and accountability in government projects. He said that this authority will periodically check the quality of construction work and will issue a certificate. The payment to the contractors will be made only after the authority’s certificate.

Khattar said that eradicating corruption from its roots is no less than a ‘junoon’ for him and his government has taken several radical information technology reforms which have certainly played a key role in curbing corruption.

The chief minister while assuring support to those having land near the KMP expressway said that the expressway is neither a national highway nor a state highway.

“It is an expressway having limited entry and exit points and the prices of land chunks close to these points was higher. Since the collector rates in this area have not been revised for long, the landowners can file for enhancement of prices. The government will support them in this matter,” he said.

Calling the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) his dream project, the chief minister said that the project is aimed to curb corruption by reducing human intervention. The government has launched more than 100 portals and now it is only because of these portals that the money is going directly to the accounts of the beneficiaries through DBT. For 3 years, the government has saved ₹1,150 crore from ineligible beneficiaries, the CM said.