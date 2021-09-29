ETT teachers’ protest brings traffic to halt in Kharar

Commuters were stuck in traffic jam for nearly two hours on the Kharar flyover near Desumajra on Tuesday evening, due to the protest of unemployed ETT qualified teachers.

Earlier, the protesters had planned to gherao the Punjab chief minister’s residence in Kharar, but were pacified after a meeting was arranged with principal secretary Hussan Lal.

The protesters said that after the continuous struggle for more than four years, out of the 6,635 ETT posts, about 2,364 were declared, but the government had made amendments to give chance to the outsiders.

They said that the recruitment is still pending due to policy of equal chance to the outsiders. They demanded that only ETT qualified teachers should be recruited on these posts.

Union leader Deepak Kamboj said due to the dilly-dallying policy of the state government, the unemployed ETT teachers were either forced to climb atop water tanks or on fast unto death.

₹3 lakh jewellery stolen in Sector 45

Thieves allegedly broke into a house in Sector 45 and fled with jewellery worth ₹3 lakh on Tuesday. In her complaint, Kaveri Chaudhary told police that she was at office when the theft took place. On returning, she found that the house was ransacked and a diamond ring, necklace, gold earrings and silver anklet were missing. Police are investigating the matter.

Property grab: Mahajan seeks bail

Sanjeev Mahajan, a former journalist, has approached the high court seeking bail in the Sector-37 property grab case. The plea was taken up by the bench of justice Avneesh Jhingan on Tuesday and posted for hearing on October 7. Mahajan was arrested in March this year after being booked along a dozen men for kidnapping and torturing a man and grabbing his house in Sector 37. His bail plea was dismissed by a trial court on July 13.

Special team to deal with problem of flies

To tackle the problem of flies in the Barwala-Raipur Rani poultry belt, Panchkula deputy commissioner Vinay Partap Singh on Tuesday constituted a special task force. The team, with members from poultry farm association and villages in the area besides animal husbandry and pollution control board officials, will monitor the situation and submit a detailed report. Meanwhile, the association assured of action against poultry farm owners who fail to follow proper measures.

Rabies day observed

World Rabies Day was observed at all government health institutions across Mohali district on Tuesday. Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said the day marks development of first rabies vaccine by French microbiologist Louis Pasteur in 1885. It is also observed to raise awareness about the deadly diseases and risk it poses to both humans and animals.

Admissions open at PU stem cell centre

Offline admissions to two-year MSc degree course at Panjab University’s Centre for Stem Cell Tissue Engineering and Biomedical Excellence is now open. The form should reach the centre by October 3. A department-level aptitude test will be conducted on October 4. Details are available at the portal stemcell.puchd.ac.in.

PU-CET answer key made available

The answer key along with question booklet of the PU-CET (UG) 2021 conducted by Panjab University on September 19 is now available on the website http://exams.puchd.ac.in/show-noticeboard.php.The candidates can file their objections through email at arcet@pu.ac.in by 4:30 pm on September 30.

Cricket: MP beat Chandigarh

Chandigarh suffered a massive 149-run defeat against Madhya Pradesh in the first match of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy (Under-19) in New Delhi on Tuesday. Invited to bat first, Madhya Pradesh scored 263 runs for the loss of five wickets. Chasing the target, Chandigarh got bundled out for 114 runs. Chandigarh will next face Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.