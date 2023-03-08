Every section is unhappy with BJP-JJP govt in Haryana: Congress

The Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) on Tuesday decided to hold a series of mass-contact programmes to highlight “corruption, crime, intoxication and unemployment”, stating that every section of the state is unhappy with the policies of the BJP-JJP government.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and HPCC president Udai Bhan held a meeting with party workers of Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Karnal here on Tuesday To increase mass-contact activities of the Congress. (HT File)

While a ‘pardafash rally’ will be held in Sonepat on March 25, ‘vipaksh aapke samaksh’ programme is to be held in Yamunanagar on April 2, and Congress leaders and workers will march from Congress Bhavan to Raj Bhavan on March 13. Under the ‘chalo Raj Bhavan’ march, the Congress will seek an inquiry into Hindenburg report.

From March 14 to 21, HPCC chief Udai Bhan will lead programmes at block-level across the state which will culminate with Sonepat rally on March 25 marking the culmination of ‘haath-se-haath jodo’ campaign of the Congress.

To increase mass-contact activities of the Congress, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and HPCC president Udai Bhan held a meeting with party workers of Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Karnal here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by MLAs, former MLAs and senior leaders of five districts and it was decided that a ‘vipaksh aapke samaksh’ will be held in Yamunanagar on April 2.

“Corruption, crime, insecurity, violence, intoxication, unemployment, inflation, debt and distress are increasing continuously in the state and security, education, health and prosperity are decreasing,” said Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former chief minister and leader of Opposition.

Hooda said the public in Haryana is clearly disenchanted with the state government.

“If rural Haryana is angry with the government for imposing e-tendering policy on them, the urban class is facing problems due to property ID,” he said, adding at the same time, poor people are being deprived of government facilities and schemes due to family identity cards.

“The government has lathicharged farmers, youth, employees, panch and sarpanches. In such a situation, the people of the state are eagerly awaiting assembly elections...,” said Hooda, asking the state government to hold talks with panch and sarpanches and rollback e-tendering.

Regarding the old pension scheme, Hooda said: “The BJP-JJP government says the implementation of OPS will make the state bankrupt. The state will not become bankrupt by implementing OPS, but taking debt mindlessly.”