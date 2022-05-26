Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 'Excellent meet with youngest-ever Punjab CM': British High Commissioner on Mann
chandigarh news

'Excellent meet with youngest-ever Punjab CM': British High Commissioner on Mann

Punjab and United Kingdom have agreed for further tie ups in agriculture, information technology, food processing, higher education, sports, public transport (electric buses) and biomass sectors.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during his meeting with British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis.(Twitter/Alex Ellis)
Published on May 26, 2022 03:53 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday met British high commissioner to India Alex Ellis at his residence in Chandigarh to discuss on partnerships with the UK government in various sectors. The chief minister even flagged the need for direct flight between Punjab and UK.“Had pleasure of hosting British High Commissioner @AlexWellis today. Discussed the prospects of partnership in Education, IT and various other sectors. Have also got assurance from him to consider the demand of direct flights between Punjab and UK,” the chief minister tweeted.

Punjab and the United Kingdom have agreed for further tie ups in agriculture, information technology, food processing, higher education, sports, public transport (electric buses) and biomass sectors.

“The hardworking and resilient people of Punjab have already made a mark in these sectors. The advanced technology of the UK will be helpful in further harnessing the hidden potential in these sectors,” Mann said.

RELATED STORIES

 

The British high commissioner assured the chief minister of all possible help in this regard. He said the UK is very keen in firming up investment in these key sectors.

Ellis also lauded the zero-tolerance stance of the chief minister against corruption and said that it will further help in boosting confidence of investors in the state, said the release.

Later, the Punjab chief minister also met the German embassy's minister of economy Dr Stefan Koch and Dr Winfried Damm, the head of energy in a bid to attract industries in Punjab.

“Had meeting with the German Embassy's Minister of Economy Dr. Stefan Koch & the Head of Energy Dr. Winfried Damm. Encouraged them to set-up industries in Punjab, with assurance of a corruption-free environment & single window clearance system introduced by our Govt,” the CM tweeted. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
bhagwant mann punjab
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP