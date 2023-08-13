Ludhiana: City eatery owner, employees booked for serving liquor illegally

Tightening the noose around restaurants and bars serving liquor without a licence and operating after permissible hours, the excise department conducted a raid at an eatery at Pakhowal Road and booked its owner and employees.

City eatery owner, employees booked for serving liquor illegally in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

During the raid, the owner of the Aman Chicken and its employees were found serving liquor to its customers without a valid licence.

An FIR has been lodged against the owner and employees of the chicken corner.

Divulging the details, excise and taxation officer (ETO) Harjot Bedi said that a special drive has been launched against such violators in the state.

He said that the restaurants and bars having a licence to serve liquor have been allowed to serve alcohol on their premises that too within permissible hours till 1 am.

He added that a special checking drive has been initiated in Ludhiana Division wherein some restaurants and bars were being checked to ensure that no one was violating the government norms.

Bedi said that strict action would be taken in case any bar was found operating after 1 am. Likewise, serving liquor without a licence is also a criminal offense under which an FIR would be lodged against violators, he added.

During the checking, bar owners were warned against late-night operations as some bars were also challaned a few days back for remaining open after 1 am.

He stated that the drive against illegal drinking places and late-night operations of the bar will remain to continue in the coming days.