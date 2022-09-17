Ex-jathedar on Delhi metro with ‘kirpan’: NCM seeks report, asks for action against officials

National Commission for Minorities (NCM), Government of India, has sought status report from authorities concerned in case of denying Takht Damdama Sahib former jathedar Giani Kewal Singh boarding metro train in Delhi with kirpan, one of the five articles of Sikh faith.

The former jathedar faced the denial at Dwarka Metro station on September 8. When he began to board the train, he was stopped from doing it by the staff for carrying the kirpan. He was carrying a three feet long kirpan.

In response to the complaint registered by co-convenor of Panthic Talmel Sangathan Advocate Jaswinder Singh, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) former general secretary Sukhdev Singh Bhaur and Punjab and Haryana High Court senior lawyer Advocate Navkiran Singh, the Commission took serious note of the incident.

In a letter written to Vikar Kumar, Managing Director, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Daniel E. Richards, joint secretary of the NCM, said, “The NCM has been, inter-alla, entrusted with the responsibility to look into specific complaint regarding deprivation of rights and safeguards of Minorities and take up such matters with the appropriate authorities”.

“….As you aware that kirpan is an integral part of Sikh religion and Article 25 of the Constitution allows wearing and carrying of kirpan by Sikh persons, the incident has hurt the religious sentiment of Sikhs. In view thereof, are are requested to send a status report in the matter and take necessary action on the officials responsible for the act. The report may please be sent latest by 27.09.2022”, he added.

A day after the incident, the SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami had also condemned the denial. “Giani Kewal Singh is an honourable personality of the Sikh community. Debarring him from carrying a kirpan in metro train is very unfortunate. It is unfair to prohibit anyone from wearing articles of his or her faith in his or her own country”, he said.

“Indian constitution allows all to exercise their religious freedom. Under this freedom, an Amritdhari Sikh has the right to wear a kirpan irrespective of its size. According to his stature in Sikh Panth, Giani Kewal Singh always carries a kirpan which is blessed by Guru Sahib. Debarring him from carrying it is direct attack on religious freedom of the Sikhs. The persons responsible for this kind of treatment must be punished. Prime Minister of the country should issue clear instructions to protect the religious rights of the followers of all the faiths, so that no such incident happens in future”, he had added.