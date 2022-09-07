Ex-MLA from Ludhiana, Simarjeet Bains applies for bail in 2021 rape case

Facing charges of rape, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and former Atam Nagar legislator Simarjeet Singh Bains on Tuesday applied for the bail through his counsel.

His brother Paramjeet Singh Bains and personal assistant Pardeep Gogi, who were arrested in relation to the same case, had earlier been bailed out on August 12 and 25 respectively. Earlier on Monday, additional session judge Shiv Mohan Garg rejected the bail plea of Bains’ brother Karamajit Singh Bains in the same case.

Bain’s counsel JS Sibal said a hearing for the bail plea has been scheduled for Wednesday at the court of an additional session judge.

All accused in the case, along with aides Jasbir Kaur Bhabi and Baljinder Kaur, had surrendered before a local court on July 11 days after the arrest of Karamjeet Singh.

The complaint had been filed by a 44-year-old woman at the the Division number 6 police station, allegging rape charges on July 10, 2021 following a leengthy enquiry.

The 44-year-old complainant had stated that Simarjeet Singh Bains had raped her multiple times after she had approached him for help in a property dispute case.

Teen held for sodomising 10-yr-old boy

Ludhiana Police on Tuesday arrested a teenager for allegedly sodomising a 10-year-old boy in Baba Jivan Singh Nagar, Kuchha Malak road in Jagraon.

The City Jagraon police registered an FIR against the accused, who is 15 years old himself, following the complaint of the victim’s father.

The complainant said that his son, who is a student of Class 3, the incident took place when his son was on his way to a grocery store in the locality on Monday afternoon. He added that while crossing the accused’s house, he was forcefully taken in, following which the 15-year-old allegedly sodomised him. The accused also threatened him against speaking about the ordeal.

Upon returning home, the victim was found bleeding. On being asked about the same, he disclosed details of the incident. Thereafter, the victim’s father approached the police.

Sub inspector Sharanjit Singh, investigating officer, said the police registered a case on Monday against the accused, who is a Class 11 student, and he was arrested on Tuesday.

The accused has been booked under sections 377 (sodomy), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code as well as sections 4, 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.