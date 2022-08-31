Expect rain in Chandigarh over the weekend: IMD
Published on Aug 31, 2022 03:39 AM IST
After a lull on Thursday, the weather system is likely to get stronger from Friday and light to moderate rain is expected over the weekend.
While the skies remained overcast on Tuesday, light showers are likely in the city on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said.
Maximum temperature went up from 34.3°C on Monday to 35.4°C on Tuesday, 1.9°C above normal. The minimum temperature went up from 26.1°C on Monday to 26.6°C on Tuesday, 3.3°C above normal.
Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 36°C, while minimum temperature will remain between 27°C and 28°C.