Expect rain, snow next week in HP: MeT

: The meteorological department has forecast another spell of snow and rains in Himachal Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday next week.

HT Photo

A Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from Monday night, said Surender Paul, director of Indian Meteorological Department’s Shimla Centre.

The weather will remain dry from November 4 to 6 and thereafter a fresh Western Disturbance would again hit the state on November 7, causing rainfall and snowfall across the state, he said.

Meanwhile, no large change has been witnessed in minimum and maximum temperatures.

The night temperature across the state was recorded normal with the plains colder than the hills. The maximum temperature was recorded above normal.

Keylong, the administrative headquarters of tribal Lahaul-Spiti district, remained the coldest place in the state, recording a low of 1.5 degrees Celsius followed by Kukumseri at 1.7 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature at Samdo was recorded 3.2 degrees Celsius and Kalpa 4.1 degrees Celsius. Famous tourist town of Manali shivered at 6.5 degrees Celsius, while state capital Shimla saw a minimum temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius.

Narkanda saw a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius, Narkanda 7.5 degrees, Kufri 9.5 degrees, Dalhousie 10 degrees, Palampur 10.5 degrees and Dharamshala 14.2 degrees Celsius.

