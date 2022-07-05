Expect sultry weather in Chandigarh until showers on Thursday

After trace rain in the city on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted hot and humid weather for the next two days.

But as the monsoon system strengthens over the region in the next couple of days, moderate to intense rain can be expected on Thursday and Friday.

Speaking about this, IMD officials said while there were chances of light rain in the city on Tuesday, the temperature will remain high.

Even on Monday, the maximum temperature rose to 36.5°C from 34.6°C on Sunday.

While the day temperature was only 0.8 degree above normal, the humidity stayed between 61% and 85%, making residents feel uncomfortable.

The minimum temperature also went up from 25.2°C on Sunday to 28.5°C on Monday, 3.9 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain anywhere between 32°C and 36°C, while the minimum temperature may rise further up to 30°C.