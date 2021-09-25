Expedite CCL authorisation for kharif season from RBI: Punjab CM Channi to Centre

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday urged the central government to help the state in getting authorisation of cash credit limit (CCL) for the kharif season from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expeditiously.

Keeping in view the upcoming procurement season, the CM had detailed discussions with the Union food and public distribution secretary Sudhanshu Pandey at the former’s office.

The CM was accompanied by his deputy Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

Pandey informed Channi that the Centre has already taken a decision to procure paddy in Punjab according to the existing norms.

The CM said for future the revised norms should only be finalised by taking all the stakeholders, including the Punjab government, farmer unions, arhtiyas and mills into confidence as imposing these unilaterally would mean a great setback to the state.

The CM said the Centre has fixed a procurement target of 170 million tonne paddy even as the state agriculture department estimates 191 MT paddy production this season.

Expressing concern over the slow movement of grains in the state’s godowns, the CM asked the Union secretary to tie up with the railways to get the warehouses vacated so that additional space could be created for the storage.

Union food secy reviews

procurement in Haryana

Union food and public distribution secretary Sudhanshu Pandey visited Haryana to review procurement, storage operations and various central welfare schemes. Pandey, who also visited a silo at Kaithal, was accompanied by state government officers. He was apprised that the mechanised silo facility is in operation since 2007 and has linked field depots at Navi Mumbai and Bandel.